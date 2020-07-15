Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook To Stream Official Music Videos From Next Month, In A Challenge To YouTube: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Share:
Facebook To Stream Official Music Videos From Next Month, In A Challenge To YouTube: Report

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is reportedly set to introduce officially licensed music videos on its social networking platform in the United States, posing a potential challenge to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) video streaming subsidiary YouTube LLC.

What Happened

The San Francisco-based company is scheduled to debut licensed music videos next month, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

Facebook has set an August 1 deadline for video submissions, failing which it would create a page on its own for the videos, according to the material reviewed by TechCrunch.

Artists are not required to add their videos manually. Instead, they can enable a new setting that will give Facebook permission to add their music videos to respective Pages, which fans can access by clicking on the Page’s Videos tab.

An excerpt from an email explaining how music videos will be shared on Facebook leaked on social media.

Artists cannot fully share their music videos on Facebook at the moment due to licensing rights but can publish short previews.

Why It Matters

Music Business Worldwide (MBW), an industry information portal, citing a report by Swiss non-profit organization IFPI, stated that YouTube accounts for 46% of all music streaming listening time globally — excluding China. 

The San Francisco-based company claims to have paid out more than $3 billion to the music industry in 2019 from ads and subscriptions.

Facebook was reported to be pursuing deals for rights to music videos with major music labels such as Vivendi SA-owned (OTC: VIVEF) Universal Music Group, Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) Sony Music, and Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) last year.

Price Action 

Facebook shares traded 0.4% higher at $240.75 in the pre-market session on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Your Week In Brief: Welcome To Groundhog Day.
Snapchat Is Testing A TikTok-Like User Experience For Public Content
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Loup Ventures Revisits 2020 Tech Predictions: Apple As The FAANG Leader, Tesla Delivery Beats And More
Target, MTV Didn't Want Their Ads Appearing Next To 'George Floyd' And 'Black Lives Matter' Stories: Report
Qualcomm To Invest $97M In India's Jio Platforms, Joining Facebook, Intel As Stakeholders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Music techcrunch YouTubeNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com