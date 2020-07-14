Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna's Stock Jumps After Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Positive Results In Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Jason Shubnell  
July 14, 2020 5:25pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna's Stock Jumps After Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Positive Results In Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is getting a big boost in Tuesday's after-hours session following a positive development on the company's coronavirus vaccine.

What Happened? Moderna's vaccine drug shows "induced anti–SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in all participants, and no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified. These findings support further development of this vaccine."

The 45 enrolled participants in the Phase 1 clinical trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine received their first vaccination between March 16 and April 14, 2020.

Why It's Important: "Moderna had previously released some results in a press release, but many experts said they were not sufficient to draw many conclusions," according to Stat News. "Even now, many are withholding judgment."

"It certainly is a good beginning," Betty Diamond, director at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, told Stat News. "There are certainly lots of things we don’t know yet right now."

Moderna says it remains on track to deliver approximately 500 million doses of the vaccine per year beginning in 2021.

What's Next? A phase 2 trial of mRNA-1273 in 600 healthy adults is ongoing. A large Phase 3 efficacy trial is anticipated to begin during the summer of 2020, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Moderna's stock was higher by 17% to $88.26 in the after-hours session. The stock opened the year trading around the $18 level.

Related Links:

Moderna Analyst: Coronavirus Vaccine Will Get Approved, Clock $5B+ In Orders Over Next Few Years

Trump Administration Expects Coronavirus Vaccine Production To Start By The End Of Summer

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Trump Administration Expects Coronavirus Vaccine Production To Start By The End Of Summer
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Moderna Analyst: Coronavirus Vaccine Will Get Approved, Clock $5B+ In Orders Over Next Few Years
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2020
Australia's University Of Queensland Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19News Health Care Top Stories After-Hours Center General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com