40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares jumped 167.1% to $23.64 following a positive clinical readout from the company. The company released interim results from a Phase 1b study of its lead drug candidate XPro 1595 in Alzheimer's disease, showing the investigational drug reduced neuroinflammation by 40.6% in a brain fiber pathway, which is important for learning and memory.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares climbed 103.8% to $6.40 after the company received an order from an automotive supplier for its in-line measurement technology.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares rose 77% to $5.30 after the company issued an update on progress of COVID-19 vaccine program.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares surged 69% to $7.79
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 68.3% to $3.6350 after the company announced the launch of an investigator-sponsored trial of Fostamatinib for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 50% to $2.3550 following a 57% surge on Monday.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares gained 42.3% to $1.11. Iconix Brand is considering various strategic alternatives, including potential sale, merger, recapitalization or other measures.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 23% to $14.92. Vaxart shares jumped 52% on Monday after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target. The company also raised about $90 million in gross proceeds through at-the-market-facility.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 22.6% to $4.83. Endurance International Group said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $274 million and FY20 sales of $1.1 billion.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 17.5% to $29.37. Altimmune reported pricing of a public offering of $115 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) rose 17% to $6.16.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares surged 16.8% to $9.52. BTIG maintained NextCure with a Buy and lowered the price target from $61 to $27. NextCure shares fell 54% on Monday after the company said it would not advance its non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer studies.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares rose 16.2% to $5.11.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) gained 16.2% to $15.95.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 14.3% to $11.27 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND application for CYAD-211, its first shRNA-based, non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T therapy.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) gained 12.6% to $3.94 after the company announced results for its COVID-19 triage test have been submitted for peer review.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 12.1% to $4.35.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 11.9% to $5.01.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 8.3% to $5.92 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) gained 8% to $12.36 after Credit Suisse upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $13 to $15.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) fell 7.6% to $13.92. Spartan Energy Acquisition shares dropped around 10% on Monday after the company announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Fisker.
- Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) rose 5.5% to $2.94 after the company announced a contract award of roughly $15 million.
Losers
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares dropped 46.9% to $14.09 after the company filed a prospectus supplement related to a common stock offering of up to $150 million. Equillium shares jumped more than 730% on Monday after the company announced its clinical trial showed Itolizumab reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares declined 30% to $17.31. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares jumped 69% on Monday on continued momentum after the company announced its AR+AI Vision will drive a new wave of 5G applications.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 21.5% to $1.13. Dolphin Entertainment said as of March 31, it had working capital deficit of $10.7 million and therefore does not have adequate capital to fund obligations. Dolphin Entertainment shares gained over 15% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 21% to $6.10 after the company announced a public offering of 5 million shares at $6.55 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 17.6% to $4.35.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 16% to $0.95. Iterum Therapeutics announced the record date for its planned rights offering.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) dipped 16% to $2.7550.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 15.6% to $6.92.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) dropped 15% to $2.955.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) fell 11.9% to $11.87. Poseida Therapeutics priced its IPO at $16 per share on Friday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 11.5% to $2.46. On Monday, OncoSec highlighted episode of NBC TV Portland's 'Straight Talk' discussing coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 11.4% to $ 7.80. Verrica Pharmaceuticals said the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the NDA for VP-102, its investigational, proprietarydrug-device combination for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company saidthe CRL required additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls and human factors information, but did not raise any safety or efficacy issues.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dipped 11.3% to $2.8750.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 11% to $3.31.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 10.5% to $6.43.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 9.2% to $1.2712. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company announced third-party testing results showing that its Avenova formulation kills SARS-CoV-2.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares declined 8.6% to $ 1.8550 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) dropped 6.2% to $ 23.86 after the bank reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced it intends to cut Q3 dividend.
