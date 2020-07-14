Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 11:23am   Comments
This morning 24 companies set new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 127.68% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares hit $45.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares were up 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $227.66.
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.23. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares were up 5.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.94.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $609.68 on Tuesday, moving up 2.24%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) shares set a new yearly high of $37.42 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.66%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 2.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.39 for a change of up 2.11%.
  • K12 (NYSE: LRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.70. Shares traded up 6.83%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.67%.
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares hit $16.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.36%.
  • Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares hit $10.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares were up 16.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.16 for a change of up 16.58%.
  • GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.27 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.24. The stock traded up 71.3% on the session.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.81%.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were up 19.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.43.
  • Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.24 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) shares were up 70.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.82 for a change of up 70.33%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.50 with a daily change of up 12.63%.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday, moving up 8.01%.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 127.68%.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.55. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
  • Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 73.57%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

