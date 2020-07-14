Market Overview

Why Perceptron's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company received an order from an automotive supplier for its in-line measurement technology.

Perceptron is a metrology equipment and solutions company. It develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging and dimensional inspection and 3d scanning. Its product portfolio includes 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software.

The company and its subsidiaries operate in Europe, Asia, and South America. It generates the majority of its sales from Europe.

Perceptron shares were trading up 80.46% at $5.54 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.73 and a 52-week low of $2.34.

