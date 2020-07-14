Market Overview

Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 10:16am   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a $1.2 billion deal with the Air Force for F-15EX combat jets.

The U.S. Air Force is also announcing the overall Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract with a ceiling value of nearly $23 billion for F-15EX, said in the company's statement.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide.

Boeing's stock was trading up 1.26% at $177.76 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $391.00 and a 52-week low of $89.

