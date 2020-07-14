32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) rose 100% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. Iconix Brand is considering various strategic alternatives, including potential sale, merger, recapitalization or other measures.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) rose 89.8% to $16.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced clinical data that demonstrated XPro1595, its lead drug candidate, decreased neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) rose 72% to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced results for its COVID-19 triage test have been submitted for peer review.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 24.2% to $1.95 in pre-market trading following a 57% surge on Monday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 20.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading. ElectroCore shares jumped 109% on Monday after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV for acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in COVID-19 patients.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares rose 20% to $92.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a global collaboration with Roche to develop and commercialize Pralsetinib for patients with RET-altered cancers.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 16.6% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND application for CYAD-211, its first shRNA-based, non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T therapy.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 12.3% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 11.8% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Monday.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 9.6% to $87.00 in pre-market trading. Fiverr is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) rose 9% to $23.30 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 20% on Monday.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) rose 8.8% to $16.39 in pre-market trading. Spartan Energy Acquisition shares dropped around 10% on Monday after the company announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Fisker.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) rose 8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Monday.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 8% to $94.80 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Monday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 7.9% to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 21% on Monday following the publication of data that the company's treatment is effective in treating lung injury related to COVID-19.
- Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) rose 7.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a contract award of roughly $15 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 7.2% to $0.2158 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 6.9% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 5.6% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 18% on Monday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.9% to $1,570.21 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler raised Tesla price target from $939 to $2,322.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4.8% to $81.50 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares gained around 11% on Monday after two of the company's COVID-19 vaccines were granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA.
Losers
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 27.3% to $19.27 in pre-market trading. Equillium shares jumped more than 730% on Monday after the company announced its clinical trial showed Itolizumab reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) fell 19.2% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares jumped 69% on Monday on continued momentum after the company announced its AR+AI Vision will drive a new wave of 5G applications.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 18.8% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Dolphin Entertainment said as of March 31, it had working capital deficit of $10.7 million and therefore does not have adequate capital to fund obligations. Dolphin Entertainment shares gained over 15% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 15% to $0.96 in pre-market trading. Iterum Therapeutics announced the record date for its planned rights offering.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 12.4% to $0.8430 in pre-market trading after rising over 29% on Monday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 11.2% to $20.21 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 10.5% to $6.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of 5 million ordinary shares.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) shares fell 8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is expected to host 2020 annual shareholders meeting on September 18, 2020.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 7.9% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company announced third-party testing results showing that its Avenova formulation kills SARS-CoV-2.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 6.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. On Monday, OncoSec highlighted episode of NBC TV Portland's 'Straight Talk' discussing coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.(NYSE: MHK) fell 4.7% to $72.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is facing a class action over alleged federal securities law violations.
