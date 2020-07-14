80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares surged 730.7% to close at $26.50 on Monday after the company disclosed that Itolizumab significantly reduced mortality in coronavirus patients, according to a clinical trial conducted in India by its partner Biocon.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 109.4% to close at $1.78 on Monday after the company announced it has received FDA emergency use authorization for the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV for acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in COVID-19 patients.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) gained 69.1% to close at $24.74. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares jumped more than 280% on Friday after the company announced its AR+AI Vision will drive a new wave of 5G applications.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 57% to close at $1.57.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 51.9% to close at $12.12. On July 8, Vaxart announced a 6.4 million share common stock offering at $6.57 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 45.5% to close at $5.28.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares climbed 38.3% to close at $8.20.
- Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BFYT) shares gained 37.7% to close at $30.80 after the company agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for $31 per share.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares gained 26.4% to close at $8.85.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) gained 24.4% to close at $1.02 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares gained 22.9% to close at $51.10.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) rose 22.6% to close at $11.99 after a media reported highlighted that the company owns a stake in Palantir, which is expected to IPO.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) gained 22.6% to close at $1.06. Westell Technologies’ board approved a plan to terminate registration of Class A common stock.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) climbed 21.4% to close at $2.16 following the publication of data that the company's treatment is effective in treating lung injury related to COVID-19.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares gained 17.7% to close at $4.65.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) climbed 16.2% to close at $18.14.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 15.2% to close at $1.44 after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 15% to close at $2.23 after surging over 25% on Friday.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) rose 14.8% to close at $62.54.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 14.7% to close at $71.78 after analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $90 price target. Moderna will join Nasdaq-100 Index, effective July 20, 2020.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 14% to close at $1.63 after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 13.7% to close at $3.07.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) gained 13.2% to close at $51.64 after the company indicated second-quarter sales volume points rose 12.4% from the previous year and the company announced up to a $750 million common stock buyback.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) rose 12.4% to close at $3.82.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) climbed 12.3% to close at $33.12.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 11.9% to close at $25.00 after the company announced preclinical results for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company expects a Phase 1 study in Q4.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) climbed 11.5% to close at $3.68.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 11.5% to close at $3.88.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 11% to close at $12.88 after the company announced amendment to binding letter of intent with Mullen Technologies.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 11% to close at $3.63.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) shares climbed 10.7% to close at $2.68.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 10.7% to close at $3.63.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 10.6% to close at $77.78. Pfizer and BioNTech have been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares climbed 10.6% to close at $28.55. InMode is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 10.6% to close at $104.32, amid strength in vaccine companies following positive vaccine developments.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares climbed 10.1% to close at $7.18.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 9.7% to close at $4.65.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 9.4% to close at $3.51 after the company announced it will operate two cargo aircraft for DHL Express as part of a 5-year contract.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares gained 9.2% to close at $3.64. Cassava Sciences shares gained 9% on Friday after the company announced it will give a keynote presentation about its SavaDx at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares gained 8.8% to close at $4.68.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 8.1% to close at $69.29 after Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) announced plans to acquire the company in an all stock transaction. Maxim also raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) gained 6.6% to close at $3.38.
- Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) gained 6.2% to close at $14.17 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $28 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares dropped 64% to close at $1.29 on Monday after the company received a recommendation from its independent data monitoring committee to consider stopping its Phase 3 OPTIMA study due to efficacy concerns.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 54.4% to close at $8.15 after the company said it would not advance its non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer studies. The company's chief medical officer also departed the company. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded NextCure from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $78 to $13.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) declined 50.3% to close at $4.02 after the company gave an update on its immunotherapty product candidates.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) dipped 30.9% to close at $1.30. Hermitage Offshore Services shares jumped 285% on Friday after the company announced a forbearance agreement with lenders to its $132.9 million term loan facility.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 28.4% to close at $4.19.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares declined 27.4% to close at $2.36.
- Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 25.2% to close at $0.2584 after the company reported pricing of $17.3 million offering at $0.35 per share.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) dipped 24.2% to close at $5.38. Arcimoto reported a 1.37 million share offering at $7.30 per share on Thursday.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 22.8% to close at $1.79.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 22.7% to close at $1.09. Senmiao Technology reported results for the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020 on Thursday.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) dropped 22.1% to close at $4.36.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares fell 21.1% to close at $4.48.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) dropped 20.5% to close at $21.38.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares fell 20.4% to close at $3.86.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares tumbled 19.6% to close at $38.52. Nkarta priced its 14 million share IPO at $18 per share on Friday.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) fell 19.2% to close at $10.85.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) fell 19.1% to close at $19.82. On July 8, BlueCity priced its IPO at $16 per ADS.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dipped 18.6% to close at $1.66. Superior Industries International announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer on Friday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 18.4% to close at $3.60.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares declined 17.8% to close at $22.20.
- Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 17.3% to close at $5.36.
- Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TXAC) dropped 17.2% to close at $13.12. Therapeutics Acquisition shares gained 15% on Friday.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) tumbled 16.7% to close at $20.72.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 16.5% to close at $2.03. Barnes & Noble Education is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) fell 16.3% to close at $39.02.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares fell 16.1% to close at $3.17.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped 15.4% to close at $5.99.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares fell 15.2% to close at $6.09 after surging around 44% on Friday.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 15% to close at $ 11.69 in sympathy with the overall market as California decided to close indoor activities for certain businesses.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 15% to close at $0.8751. Oragenics shares gained over 6% on Friday after the company discontinued its AG013 oral mucositis development program and said it will use available cash to continue the development of its TerraCoV2 coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) dropped 14.3% to close at $4.99 as the company reported that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended continuation of PRISM trial with expansion to 360 subjects per the adaptive design.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 14.2% to close at $2.78 after rising over 9% on Friday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dipped 14.1% to close at $41.86.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.1% to close at $0.9351 after gaining more than 17% on Friday.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) fell 9.8% to close at $15.06. Fisker Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition agreed to merge, that would result in Fisker becoming a publicly listed company.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares declined 8.5% to close at $0.5020. 9 Meters Biopharma appointed Michael T. Constantino to its board of directors last week.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 6.3% to close at $1.35. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares climbed more than 38% on Friday after the company announced it was selected for a high visibility Chinese expressway project linking 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics competition zone.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets