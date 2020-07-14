Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The NFIB’s index is expected to improve to 96.7 in June, versus 94.4 in May.
- The Consumer Price Index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are projected to increase 0.5% in June, following a 0.1% decline in May.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainardis set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets