Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify Rival BigCommerce Files For IPO
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2020 3:20am   Comments
Share:
Shopify Rival BigCommerce Files For IPO

BigCommerce on Monday announced it has filed for an initial public offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The e-commerce software-as-a-service provider put $100 million as a placeholder amount to be raised in the IPO in the SEC filing, as is standard practice. It didn't share a pricing range for its stock, and companies typically replace the placeholder amount in further filings.

The Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) competitor said it will list its share at the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "BIGC."

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) are serving as lead book-running managers for the IPO. Other underwriters include Jefferies Group LLC and KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) KeyBanc Capital Markets.

BigCommerce has raised $219.2 million in seven funding rounds to date, according to data from Crunchbase.

Some of the Austin-based company's backers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) and SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY).

Image: BigCommerce

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCS + GS)

NFLX Stock Gains Put Pressure On Earnings Expectations
JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, And Citigroup Lining Up To Kick Off Earnings Season
Will Banks Vault? Earnings Season Likely To Disappoint, But Investors Hope To Hear 2021 Optimism
Goldman Sachs-Backed Card Issuer Marqeta Gets Ready To Go Public
Price Over Earnings Overview: Goldman Sachs Group
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce NASDAQNews IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com