Tesla China May Be Increasing Hiring, Possibly In Preparation For Made In China Model Y

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2020 9:23am   Comments
Benzinga's Take: In China, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a great experience building the company's first factory to produce vehicles outside of the U.S. The factory was built in record time, and started delivering made in China Model 3 vehicles less than a year from the start of construction.

Now, Tesla's China factory looks to be ramping up again by hiring more sales and delivery associates. This can be attributed to higher Model 3 production, but also the fact that Tesla will start delivering the Model Y that will also be made in China.

A user on Twitter has shared a flier from Tesla in China that's recruiting new employees. It seems the company is looking to hire more people to help sell and deliver the made in China Model 3, and soon, the made in China Model Y.

Last month, Tesla started allowing customers in China to configure and order their Model Y online, although the vehicle still is not available in the country. Gigafactory Shanghai, where the Model 3 is currently produced, is under construction to add room for a Model Y assembly line.

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Model YNews Rumors

