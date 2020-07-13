Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AI, Human Trafficking And Border Busts (With Video)
FreightWaves  
July 13, 2020 3:35pm   Comments
Share:
AI, Human Trafficking And Border Busts With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about human-trafficking-in-trucking charges, AI and the supply chain, another border bust, the price of poor insurance coverage, and Forward's addition of LTL services.

They're joined by special guests Scott Cornell, transportation lead and crime and theft specialist at Travelers Insurance; Chris Torrence, VP of strategic ops at Optimal Dynamics; and Dave Southworth, COO at Mauka Logistics.

Plus, a SONAR-powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, this week's Big and Little Deals concerning XPO using data to keep workers safe, United Airlines' deep cuts, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) big tax break, Washington's new NFL name and more.

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Visit our sponsor

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Workhorse Gets Jolt For Zero-Emissions Electric Vans
Tesla Analyst Expects 'Game-Changing' Battery Day Announcements
63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Benefytt Technologies Surges Following Acquisition News; NextCure Shares Slide
Exclusive Tesla Buying Opportunity Presented On Benzinga's PreMarket Prep Trading Show
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight FreightwavesNews Tech General