AI, Human Trafficking And Border Busts (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about human-trafficking-in-trucking charges, AI and the supply chain, another border bust, the price of poor insurance coverage, and Forward's addition of LTL services.

They're joined by special guests Scott Cornell, transportation lead and crime and theft specialist at Travelers Insurance; Chris Torrence, VP of strategic ops at Optimal Dynamics; and Dave Southworth, COO at Mauka Logistics.

Plus, a SONAR-powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, this week's Big and Little Deals concerning XPO using data to keep workers safe, United Airlines' deep cuts, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) big tax break, Washington's new NFL name and more.

