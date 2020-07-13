38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 118% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that itolizumab significantly reduced mortality in coronavirus patients, according to a clinical trial conducted in India by its partner Biocon.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 105% to $29.97 in pre-market trading. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares jumped more than 280% on Friday after the company announced its AR+AI Vision will drive a new wave of 5G applications.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 89.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading.
- Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX) shares rose 53.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading. Multiplan disclosed that it has reached a merger deal with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital III, valuing the company at $11 billion.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 50% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 40% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Dolphin Entertainment is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 35.7% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 29.2% to $7.72 in pre-market trading. Everi Holdings shares jumped over 28% on Friday after Roth Capital reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $17 per share.
- Document Security Systems, Inc (NYSE: DSS) rose 26.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after the company won a $6 million per year contract from one of the world’s largest retailers.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) rose 26% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Westell Technologies’ board approved a plan to terminate registration of Class A common stock.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 24.9% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after Ark Pacific Capital Management Limited disclosed a 20.49% passive stake in the company.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 24.2% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Soros Fund Management disclosed a 5.26% passive stake in Xeris Pharmaceutics.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 23.5% to $0.84 in pre-market trading.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) rose 22.7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 21.7% to $4.32 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Vuzix disclosed that it has been selected by Verizon for integration with 5G-enabled EMS solution to deliver enhanced medical augmented reality for first responders.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 19.5% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) rose 18% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after surging over 25% on Friday.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) rose 17% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) announced plans to acquire the company in an all stock transaction. Maxim also raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 9.5% to $3.65 in pre-market trading. Cassava Sciences shares gained 9% on Friday after the company announced it will give a keynote presentation about its SavaDx at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 8.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 7.8% to $2.91 in pre-market trading.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC) rose 7.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 7% to $8.54 in pre-market trading. On July 8, Vaxart announced a 6.4 million share common stock offering at $6.57 per share.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 6.8% to $14.21 in pre-market trading. Centogene shares tumbled 22% on Friday after the company said it has priced its primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million shares, comprising 2 million common shares offered by the company and 1.5 million offered by selling shareholders, at $14 per common share for total gross proceeds to the company of $28 million and total gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of $21 million.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 3% to $72.44 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and BioNTech have been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) fell 19.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Hermitage Offshore Services shares jumped 285% on Friday after the company announced a forbearance agreement with lenders to its $132.9 million term loan facility.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) fell 14.5% to $0.1301 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 14.1% to $0.2321 in pre-market trading. Endologix shares tumbled more than 15% on Friday after the company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating its common stock will be delisted.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 11.2% to $15.88 in pre-market trading after the company said it does not plan to advance the non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer cohorts into the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial. The company’s Chief Medical Officer also resigned to pursue other opportunities.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 11.1% to $0.9160 in pre-market trading. Oragenics shares gained over 6% on Friday after the company discontinued its AG013 oral mucositis development program and said it will use available cash to continue the development of its TerraCoV2 coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares fell 9.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging around 44% on Friday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 8.5% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Pyxis Tankers disclosed that it had completed the refinancing of a earlier loan facility for the Pyxis Theta.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) fell 8.5% to $12.84 in pre-market trading. Graphic Packaging is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 21.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 7.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. Senmiao Technology reported results for the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2020 on Thursday.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 7.1% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after rising over 9% on Friday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 7% to $1.34 in pre-market trading. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares climbed more than 38% on Friday after the company announced it was selected for a high visibility Chinese expressway project linking 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics competition zone.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.5% to $0.9722 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 17% on Friday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares fell 6.1% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma appointed Michael T. Constantino to its board of directors last week.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas