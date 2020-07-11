Tesla Confirms New Date For Investor, Battery Day

Elon Musk has been teasing Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) "battery day" for many months now. After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Musk announced battery day would be combined with investor day.

Now, a new date has been confirmed: Sept. 22, 2020. The event will be held in Fremont, California, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Tesla intends to webcast both events live.

Benzinga's Take: Battery day has been delayed several times, but things seem to finally be official. While Musk and Tesla are often late on delivery, they never fail to impress.

Tesla is expected to reveal a battery that can be driven one million miles before needing to be replaced. That would open the door for its robotaxi platform once level 5 autonomy is implemented in Tesla's vehicles. Batteries currently shipped in the Model 3 and Y are predicted to last anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 miles.

Related Links:

Elon Musk Talks About The Tesla Cybertruck Smash-Up: 'I Was Not Expecting That'

Analyst: Tesla And Nikola Are The 'Silent Short Seller Killers'