Drilling Deep: Trucking Got Big Money From PPP; What Will Be The Impact?

With the release of the identities of the biggest recipients of money under the Paycheck Protection Program, reviewing all the names of those who got money and figuring out how this will impact the industry's operations is now the hot topic of discussion in trucking.

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston sits down with FreightWaves Director of Research Kevin Hill to talk about what they found in the enormous amount of data that the Small Business Administration released to the world this past week. Will it keep capacity operating? Was the number of recipients a surprise? Which bankers got a lot of the business of servicing those loans?

Kingston will also talk about the shutdown of a crude oil pipeline and why it's great news for the nation's railroads.