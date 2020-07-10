Breaking News: Tropical Storm Fay Forces Closure At Port Elizabeth

Tropical Storm Fay is unleashing flooding rains and gusty winds in the mid-Atlantic, disrupting supply chains.

APM Terminals announced Friday afternoon it is temporarily closing Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, to incoming freight. This is the entire statement sent to FreightWaves:

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions caused by the approaching "Tropical Storm Fay," APM Terminals Elizabeth will be closing the INBOUND gate at 2:30PM [EDT], so we can safely process everyone in the yard before the storm gets worse. Please be guided accordingly and stay safe!"

Friday, July 10, 2020, 3 p.m. EDT; Tropical Storm Fay

According to APM's website, Port Elizabeth is the company's largest terminal on the East Coast of North America and offers the largest reefer capacity in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

APM officials did not say when they would reopen the gate, but weather conditions should improve later Friday night as Fay moves north toward New England and Upstate New York.

