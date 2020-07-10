Why Everi's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) shares are trading higher on Friday after Roth Capital reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $17 per share.

Everi provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates in two segments namely Games and FinTech. Enveri Games provides gaming operators with gaming technology products and services which include gaming machines, slot machines, leased gaming equipment, and other products and services.

Enveri FinTech provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services which includes services and equipment that facilitate casino patron's to access cash at gaming facilities through automated teller machines, point of sale debit card purchase and others.

Everi shares were trading up 25% at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.88 and a 52-week low of $1.55.