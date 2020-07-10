Market Overview

Why Everi's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) shares are trading higher on Friday after Roth Capital reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $17 per share.

Everi provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates in two segments namely Games and FinTech. Enveri Games provides gaming operators with gaming technology products and services which include gaming machines, slot machines, leased gaming equipment, and other products and services.

Enveri FinTech provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services which includes services and equipment that facilitate casino patron's to access cash at gaming facilities through automated teller machines, point of sale debit card purchase and others.

Everi shares were trading up 25% at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.88 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

Latest Ratings for EVRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
Jun 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVRI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

