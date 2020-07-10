44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) shares surged 112.1% to $1.0350 after the company announced a forbearance agreement with lenders to its $132.9 million term loan facility.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares jumped 77.1% to $6.80 following a 10% surge on Thursday.
- Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TXAC) rose 41.8% to $19.48 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares gained 37.4% to $6.87 after gaining around 12% on Thursday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) climbed 37.6% to $19.35.
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) shares rose 22% to $33.37 after the company announced it expects preliminary Q2 earnings results for its Ocean Transportation business to be $40.5 million to $42.5 million, versus $19.7 million last year.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 19.3% to $3.0660.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) surged 18.7% to $5.53. Roth Capital initiated coverage of Everi Holdings with a Buy rating and $17 price target.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose 18.2% to $25.67 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 17.7% to $23.80. On Thursday, Altimmune signed a teaming agreement with DynPort vaccine company on US government funding efforts for its AdCOVID vaccine candidate.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 17.2% to $4.50.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) surged 16.2% to $2.8238.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) gained 14.3% to $17.14. A Reuters report Thursday afternoon suggested the company is the leading bidder for luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle manufacturer, Fisker.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) surged 14% to $2.6238.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) surged 13.7% to $87.60.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares rose 13.7% to $29.69.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) surged 13.2% to $14.14.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 13.1% to $0.5530 after the company announced the launch of the new Bionano PrepTM SP Tissue and Tumor Kit for analysis of tumors and tissue with Bionano’s Saphyr system.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 11.9% to $12.25. Misonix said it expects Q1 sales of $13.5 million.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) surged 11.6% to $6.92.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 11.6% to $28.70. Zynex raised its sales guidance on Thursday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 10.9% to $1.4389. On Thursday, Blue Hat reported a securities purchase deal with 2 accredited institutional investors to sell convertible notes.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) gained 8.9% to $15.87 after reporting Q2 results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 8.5% to $3.5273 after the company announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T, using its Rapid Personalized Manufacturingtechnologyas an investigational treatment.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 8.3% to $3.26 after Fairmount Funds showed a 19.99% stake in the company.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) rose 7.2% to $64.85 after the company reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its third quarter.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 7.2% to $1.0450 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) gained 7% to $4.66 after the company reported the launch of Generic Fluphenazine following Abbreviated New Drug Application approval by the FDA.
Losers
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares dipped 21.2% to $13.45. Centogene said it has priced its primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million shares, comprising 2 million common shares offered by the company and 1.5 million offered by selling shareholders, at $14 per common share for total gross proceeds to the company of $28 million and total gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of $21 million.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares dropped 15.4% to $0.2700 after the company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating its common stock will be delisted, unless the company requests an appeal of determination.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 12% to $13.40. Veritone shares surged 25% on Thursday after the company raised Q2 sales guidance.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares tumbled 11.7% to $3.11.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares dropped 11.6% to $3.89.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 11.2% to $1.5450 after the company reported a $25 million bought deal and up to $7.5 million concurrent private placement.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares declined 11% to $4.47.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 10.6% to $2.15 after surging over 60% on Thursday.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) dipped 10.4% to $1.90. CynergisTek shares jumped 25% on Thursday after the company announced it secured roughly $950,000 in renewals.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 9.6% to $3.0292. Abeona Therapeutics highlighted two presentations related to RDEB program at the Society for Pediatric Dermatology annual meeting.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 9.6% to $4.25.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 9.2% to $2.3601 after the company announced a common stock offering of 212,000 shares.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 8.6% to $5.59. On Thursday, AYRO and Gallery Carts launched all-electric mobile food solution for point-of-demand hospitality markets.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 8.2% to $1.23 following a 25% surge on Thursday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 7% to $7.45. Document Security Systems shares jumped 24% on Thursday after the company's Impact Biomedical published results from in-vitro testing with its Equivir and Linebacker compounds and 3F Biofragrance against COVID-19.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 5% to $190.78 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
