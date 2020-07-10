Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 81 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3,215.00.

