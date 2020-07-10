Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 81 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) rallied the most. Shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) traded up 861.92% to set a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3,215.00.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $426.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.64%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock set a new 52-week high of $524.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.41%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock hit a yearly high price of $399.19. The stock later traded down 0.47% for the day.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 1.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $276.50 for a change of up 1.53%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $81.00.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.29. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $230.45 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.84%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.78. The stock later traded down 1.81% for the day.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit a yearly high of $299.74. The stock later traded down 1.38% on the session.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.48.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock made a new 52-week high of $148.72 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.55% for the day.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares were down 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.00 for a change of down 0.76%.
- Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.89 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.43% for the day.
- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) shares hit a yearly high of $36.08. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit $65.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.51%.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.99. The stock later traded down 0.91% for the day.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.90 for a change of up 0.79%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares broke to $229.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares set a new yearly high of $138.07 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.6% on the session.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.01%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.36 on Friday, moving down 0.98%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.90 Friday. The stock later traded down 3.54% for the day.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares broke to $44.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.60 Friday. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were down 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.88.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly high of $15.72 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.21% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares broke to $251.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.41%.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.98 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.53%.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.78%.
- Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares hit a yearly high of $10.68. The stock later traded down 0.24% on the session.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.34. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) shares were up 8.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.75.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares were down 2.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.65.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.02 on Friday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.95. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares hit $14.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.88 on Friday.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares were down 1.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.24 for a change of down 1.18%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.92. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $86.26. Shares traded down 0.82%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.10.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares were up 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.23.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.3% for the day.
- Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares were down 1.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.52 for a change of down 1.53%.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were down 0.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.24 for a change of down 0.04%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.28.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares set a new yearly high of $18.84 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.23.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were up 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.40.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.58.
- Huami (NYSE: HMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.20 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.
- Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $49.94 with a daily change of up 3.95%.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.95. Shares traded up 9.49%.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.89. The stock later traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $18.50. The stock traded up 14.85% on the session.
- FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) shares were up 2.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.34%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.44%.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.97.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.13. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- Healthcare Merger (NASDAQ: HCCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.35. Shares traded up 2.48%.
- Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.41%.
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.69 Friday morning.
- dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.88%.
- Gigcapital2 (NYSE: GIX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares set a new yearly high of $17.31 this morning.
- PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.40 this morning. The stock was up 110.42% on the session.
- EMX Royalty (AMEX: EMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.95. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.24. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.25 with a daily change of up 5.17%.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.45%.
- Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) shares were up 20.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.30.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares were up 31.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.92.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares were up 861.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.30.
- Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares broke to $3.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.81%.
