The Tesla Model Y has been on sale in the United States for only a few months, and for less time in Canada. As Tesla ramps up production and works to meet demand, the car is expected to become available in other parts of the world.

Despite not yet being available in Europe, a Model Y has been registered in Sweden, according to Electrek.

The vehicle was imported to Sweden by Volvo, the publication reported.

Tesla's efficiency is unmatched in the electric vehicle space. Their cars have more driving range than any of their comparable competitors, with a battery that is similar in size or smaller.

These efficiencies are credited to a low coefficient of drag, as Tesla has some of the most sleek cars in the industry; lighter parts, aerodynamic wheels; and tires with low rolling resistance.

Benzinga's Take: A competitor could gain a lot from taking apart one of Tesla's cars, and if they purchase it, they have the right to do whatever they like with it. With world governments increasingly moving toward sustainable energy and transport, legacy automakers need to bring electric cars that compete with Tesla's high standards if they want to remain relevant.

Until then, companies like Fiat will continue to pay Tesla billions to offset their carbon footprint.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.