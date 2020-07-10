Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Sell rating and announced a $123 price target.
Beyond Meat is a food company that engages in the provision of revolutionary plant-based meats in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in plant-based platforms of beef, pork, and poultry in ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat formats.
Beyond Meat's stock was trading down 2.78% at $137.30 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $239.71 and has a 52-week low of $48.18.
Latest Ratings for BYND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Jul 2020
|Bernstein
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jul 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Sell
View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Initiation Analyst Ratings