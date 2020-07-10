32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) rose 53.9% to $0.7510 in pre-market trading after the company reported a forbearance agreement with lenders to its $132.9 million term loan facility.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 23.7% to $0.6050 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of the new Bionano PrepTM SP Tissue and Tumor Kit for analysis of tumors and tissue with Bionano’s Saphyr system.
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) shares rose 16.7% to $31.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects preliminary Q2 earnings results for its Ocean Transportation business to be $40.5 million to $42.5 million, versus $19.7 million last year.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares rose 14.8% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Thursday.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) shares rose 14.1% to $17.10 in pre-market trading. Spartan Energy Acquisition shares jumped around 39% on Thursday following a Reuters report that the company is leading 'bidding war' among blank-check companies for Fisker.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 13% to $2.60 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) rose 10.8% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Blue Hat reported a securities purchase deal with 2 accredited institutional investors to sell convertible notes.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 9.3% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after Fairmount Funds showed a 19.99% stake in the company.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 9.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T, using its Rapid Personalized Manufacturing technology as an investigational treatment.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) rose 8.9% to $69.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 8.8% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company is intending to actively monitor minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 8.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday.
- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) rose 7.2% to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose 7% to $23.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) shares rose 7% to $34.24 in pre-market trading.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 6.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading following a 10% climb on Thursday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 6.3% to $15.49 in pre-market trading after surging more than 13% on Thursday.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) rose 5.5% to $63.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings and revenue for its third quarter.
Losers
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 30.8% to $0.2204 in pre-market trading. Endologix, on July 7, received a letter from the Nasdaq notifying that the company’s common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq, unless the company requests an appeal of determination.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 14.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging over 60% on Thursday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 11.5% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $25 million bought deal and up to $7.5 million concurrent private placement.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares fell 10.7% to $15.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of primary and secondary public offering of common shares.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares fell 10.5% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 8.6% to $7.31 in pre-market trading. Document Security Systems shares jumped 24% on Thursday after the company's Impact Biomedical published results from in-vitro testing with its Equivir and Linebacker compounds and 3F Biofragrance against COVID-19.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 8.5% to $0.9605 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology shares jumped 28% on Thursday after the company reported a framework deal with Moremoon Cartoon Cultural.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 7.7% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company filed patent application for 'chemically modified oligonucleotides.'
- Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) shares fell 7.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading on a report the NYSE is set to commence delisting proceedings for the stock.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) fell 7.3% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 6.7% to $0.27 in pre-market trading.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 5.2% to $1.27 in pre-market trading following a 25% surge on Thursday.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) fell 4.2% to $192.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
