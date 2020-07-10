58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares climbed 94.1% to close at $1.55 on Thursday after the company reported a 12.2% year-over-year growth in FY20 sales.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) gained 53.3% to close at $17.90.
- Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SPAQ) rose 38.7% to close at $14.99.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares surged 25.3% to close at $15.23 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares climbed 25.2% to close at $1.34 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) rose 24.7% to close at $2.12 after the company announced it secured roughly $950,000 in renewals.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares gained 23.7% to close at $8.00. The company's target acquisition unit, Impact Biomedical, published results from in-vitro testing of two proprietary compounds plus 3F Biofragrance that demonstrated successful surface disinfecting.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 21.1% to close at $38.99.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 21% to close at $3.75 after the company announced it won a $2.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) surged 20.9% to close at $4.40.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 19.8% to close at $23.96.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) gained 19.7% to close at $4.75.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares surged 19.6% to close at $3.35.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 19.3% to close at $5.20.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 18.7% to close at $20.22. Altimmune said it has entered into a teaming agreement with DynPort Vaccine Company, a General Dynamics Information Technology company, to coordinate U.S. government funding efforts and, if successful, to provide program management, drug development activity integrationand regulatory support for AdCOVID, its single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) rose 18.3% to close at $6.20. INmune Bio will release interim data from Phase 1b clinical study of XPro1595 in patients with Alzheimer's disease prior to start of AAIC 2020.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) surged 17.8% to close at $20.10.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares climbed 16.6% to close at $5.55.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 16.6% to close at $2.60.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) climbed 16.2% to close at $2.73.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 15.9% to close at $19.46.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 14.9% to close at $2.93.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) gained 14.2% to close at $14.05.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) surged 13.9% to close at $22.33. China Renaissance upgraded Farfetch from Hold to Buy.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 12.7% to close at $3.63 after the company reported its ACER-001, based on modeling data, may improve disease management in patients with urea cycle disorders compared to currently approved treatments requiring administration with food.
- Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TXAC) gained 12.3% to close at $13.74.
- Bluecity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 10.9% to close at $25.99. Bluecity shares surged 46% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per ADS.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 10.6% to close at $12.08.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 10.1% to close at $7.00 after the company received the FDA approval for Upneeq™ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% for acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid) in adults.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 9% to close at $3.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) gained 8.2% to close at $3.85 after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) gained 6.3% to close at $483.26.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares tumbled 24.5% to close at $7.86 on Thursday after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced plans to close 200 stores in the next two year.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 21.9% to close at $7.97 after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dipped 20% to close at $73.12.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 17.9% to close at $6.69.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 16.6% to close at $0.70 after gaining over 32% on Wednesday.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares dropped 15.8% to close at $2.18. Art's Way Manufacturing reported its financial results for the second quarter.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 13.6% to close at $4.21.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) dipped 13.5% to close at $28.61 after the company reported a significant decline in Q1 earnings.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 13.4% to close at $5.83.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 13% to close at $3.36.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) fell 12.6% to close at $2.22.
- Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) dropped 12.5% to close at $7.35.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares fell 11.8% to close at $31.23.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares declined 11.6% to close at $14.06.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 10.6% to close at $7.79. NanoViricides priced its 1.37 million share offering at $7.30 per share.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares declined 10.5% to close at $2.55.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 10.5% to close at $2.31.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 10.3% to close at $7.84.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares declined 10.3% to close at $2.00. Sino-Global Shipping posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 on Monday.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 9.4% to close at $2.22.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 8.3% to close at $1.43 following a 24% surge on Wednesday.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) fell 8.1% to close at $1.36.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) declined 7.8% to close at $39.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings and also issued weak FY20 EPS guidance.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares fell 7.7% to close at $5.76.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 6.9% to close at $2.44 after jumping over 36% on Wednesday.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) fell 6.5% close at $53.63.
