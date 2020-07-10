Ford's Electric Mustang Mach-E Prototype Spied In Extreme Testing

A video has leaked showing some pretty extreme testing of an electric vehicle that looks extremely similar to Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) upcoming Mustang Mach-E. The whir of electric motors and tires screeching can be heard, but there is no roar of an engine coming from this vehicle.

What Happened? The video shows a person coming up on the track through the woods. They appear to be hiding while secretly filming the car showing some impressive power. The vehicle is stripped of most of its outer body, revealing large fans, a cage, and other interesting details.

The video ends when the person recording runs away while screaming an expletive, apparently spotted taking the secret video. The video was posted by "Carolina Guy," which leads people to suspect it was filmed in North Carolina, where Ford did testing of their Mach-E.

Benzinga's Take: While the video is interesting, and we'd love to see more about the Mach-E, this video does seem staged. Either way, the vehicle shown in the video does some impressive maneuvers and has a lot of power. Whatever it is, hopefully it will be revealed soon, and up for sale shortly after.

Ford's Mach-E is expected to release with between 210 and 300 miles of range depending on trim, with AWD and Performance options available.

Photo courtesy of Ford.