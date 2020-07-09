Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap For July 9

FXStreet  
July 09, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap For July 9

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD should climb above $100,000 by 2021 according to the S2F model

Bitcoin has been flat for the past two months trading between $9,000 and $10,000 without a clear direction. Bitcoin has experienced a few fakeouts to the upside and the downside and continues trading sideways. It’s unclear where Bitcoin is headed next, however, according to the famous S2F Model, BTC should be getting closer to $100,000.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD drops below $240 again but maintains the daily uptrend

Ethereum had a nice rally towards $250 but seems to have failed to crack the crucial level again. The next 24 hours are going to be really important for Ethereum as bulls need to hold the daily 12-EMA at $235.32 to not lose momentum. 

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD aiming to climb above $0.235 but needs to consolidate first

XRP is seeing even more continuation after the surge towards $0.207 on July 8. The daily RSI is on the verge of overextension, and the trading volume keeps increasing. XRP/USD breached above a long-term trendline formed on the daily chart and seems to be ready to crack the last high at $0.235.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Forex Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com