Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap For July 9

Bitcoin has been flat for the past two months trading between $9,000 and $10,000 without a clear direction. Bitcoin has experienced a few fakeouts to the upside and the downside and continues trading sideways. It’s unclear where Bitcoin is headed next, however, according to the famous S2F Model, BTC should be getting closer to $100,000.

Ethereum had a nice rally towards $250 but seems to have failed to crack the crucial level again. The next 24 hours are going to be really important for Ethereum as bulls need to hold the daily 12-EMA at $235.32 to not lose momentum.

XRP is seeing even more continuation after the surge towards $0.207 on July 8. The daily RSI is on the verge of overextension, and the trading volume keeps increasing. XRP/USD breached above a long-term trendline formed on the daily chart and seems to be ready to crack the last high at $0.235.