44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares jumped 84.2% to $1.4710 after the company reported a 12.2% year-over-year growth in FY20 sales.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) rose 32.8% to $2.2570 after the company announced it secured roughly $950,000 in renewals.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares climbed 24.7% to $8.07. The company's target acquisition unit, Impact Biomedical, published results from in-vitro testing of two proprietary compounds plus 3F Biofragrance that demonstrated successful surface disinfecting.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares gained 22.4% to $1.3098 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares climbed 22.1% to $14.84 after the company raised Q2 sales guidance.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 17.6% to $3.6499 after the company announced it won a $2.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 16.6% to $19.86. Altimmune said it has entered into a teaming agreement with DynPort Vaccine Company, a General Dynamics Information Technology company, to coordinate U.S. government funding efforts and, if successful, to provide program management, drug development activity integration and regulatory support for AdCOVID, its single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 11.9% to $4.88.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) surged 11.8% to $19.09.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 11.6% to $3.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 11.2% to $12.14.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares surged 10.9% to $5.28.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares rose 9.1% to $1.1350 after the company was granted Australian patent titled ‘Treatment of cancers using PI3 kinase isoform modulators.’
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 9% to $2.78.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 8.7% to $3.50 after the company reported its ACER-001, based on modeling data, may improve disease management in patients with urea cycle disorders compared to currently approved treatments requiring administration with food.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 7.8% to $489.77.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 7.7% to $6.85 after the company received the FDA approval for Upneeq™ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% for acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid) in adults.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 7.6% to $2.42 after jumping over 36% on Wednesday.
- Bluecity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 7.4% to $25.19. Bluecity shares surged 46% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per ADS.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 6.5% to $0.2227.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 6.2% to $13.05.
Losers
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares fell 22.9% to $1.9899.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 22.3% to $8.09 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced plans to close 200 stores in the next two year.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 21.1% to $8.05 after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares dropped 19.8% to $0.6731 after gaining over 32% on Wednesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 18.9% to $6.61.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dropped 17.9% to $75.01.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares declined 15.5% to $3.26.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) fell 15.2% to $2.1549.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) dropped 14.7% to $2.09.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares dropped 12% to $13.99.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares fell 12% to $5.49.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) dropped 11.3% to $29.35 after the company reported a significant decline in Q1 earnings.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares declined 10.7% to $9.85.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 10.6% to $1.3950 following a 24% surge on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 10.2% to $7.82. NanoViricides priced its 1.37 million share offering at $7.30 per share.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares declined 9.5% to $2.5801.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) dipped 9% to $38.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings and also issued weak FY20 EPS guidance.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 8.6% to $7.99.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) fell 7.6% to $3.83 after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) fell 7.4% to $1.3709.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) fell 6.5% to $53.67.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 6.2% to $0.4122. On Wednesday, BIOLASE disclosed that its Hygiene laser has met CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 6.2% to $0.5818 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
