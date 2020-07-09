Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Announces Q2 Earnings Call, Webcast Date

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Announces Q2 Earnings Call, Webcast Date

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced its second-quarter earnings call and webcast for July 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook."

The call can be heard live or listened to later here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Vehicle Runs Into Stop Sign After 'Stoned' Owner Uses Smart Summon
Is It Time To Short Tesla, And Did Uber Overpay For Postmates?
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Elon Musk Says Tesla Autopilot Will Achieve 'Level 5' This Year
Tesla Share Frenzy Means Elon Musk May Enjoy $1.8B Personal Windfall
Tesla Model 3 Is UK's Top-Selling EV In June
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com