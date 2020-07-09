Tesla Announces Q2 Earnings Call, Webcast Date

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced its second-quarter earnings call and webcast for July 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook."

The call can be heard live or listened to later here.