Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The strength is potentially related to concerns of the growing number of U.S. coronavirus cases, which could lead to theater and venue closures and benefit streaming companies.

Roku manufactures digital media players which allow customers to access Internet streamed video or audio services through televisions.

Roku's stock traded up 6.48% to $142.42 per share at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

