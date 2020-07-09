Market Overview

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The strength is potentially related to concerns of the growing number of U.S. coronavirus cases, which could lead to theater and venue closures and benefit streaming companies.

Roku manufactures digital media players which allow customers to access Internet streamed video or audio services through televisions.

Roku's stock traded up 6.48% to $142.42 per share at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

