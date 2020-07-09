Why Altimmune's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company signed a teaming agreement with DynPort vaccine company on U.S. government funding efforts for its AdCOVID vaccine candidate.

Altimmune is a U.S.-based clinical-stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It is involved in the business of developing products that engage, stimulate and improve immune responses for the prevention and treatment of liver diseases.

The firm's product candidates include NasoVAX, HepTcell, SparVax-L, and NasoShield. It also develops platform technologies such as RespirVec and Densigen. The company generates its revenue from cost plus fee contracts and fixed-price contracts.

Altimmune shares were trading up 13.98% at $19.41 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.92 and a 52-week low of $1.51.