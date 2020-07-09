38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 150.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 12.2% year-over-year growth in FY20 sales.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) rose 41.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured roughly $950,000 in renewals.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares rose 40.4% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company was granted Australian patent titled ‘Treatment of cancers using PI3 kinase isoform modulators.’
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 28% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 27% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted the launch of MyoCare, a program to provide enhanced support to first-year users of MyoPro powered brace.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) rose 22.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced it signed an agreement with kaleo to co-promote XHANCE.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 22.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 36% on Wednesday.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) rose 19.6% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 18.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 16.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported its ACER-001, based on modeling data, may improve disease management in patients with urea cycle disorders compared to currently approved treatments requiring administration with food.
- Bluecity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 15.7% to $27.10 in pre-market trading. Bluecity shares surged 46% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per ADS.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 14.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 30% on Wednesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 14.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 14% to $9.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported formation of clinical testing subsidiary to maximize utility of the FDA emergency use authorization-approved linea coronavirus assay Kit.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 12.8% to $13.87 in pre-market trading.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 10.3% to $7.61 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 10.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA approval for Upneeq™ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% for acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid) in adults.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 9.9% to $13.35 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q2 guidance.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 9.1% to $496.00 in pre-market trading.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 8.7% to $24.92 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 8.5% to $13.98 in pre-market trading.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 7.9% to $0.5330 in pre-market trading.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 7.3% to $157.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported an 8% rise in Q2 non-IFRS operating profit and reaffirmed its FY20 guidance.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 7.2% to $57.90 in pre-market trading. Nikola shares jumped more than 34% on Wednesday after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $45 price target.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) rose 7% to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 6.1% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, CHF Solutions and RenalSense announced a distribution partnership to offer ultrafiltration and real-time diagnostics.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 5.7% to $2.79 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 12.2% to $0.7370 in pre-market trading after gaining over 32% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 10.3% to $9.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced plans to close 200 stores in the next two year.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 8.9% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. NanoViricides priced its 1.37 million share offering at $7.30 per share.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) fell 7.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed public offering.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) fell 7.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping about 24% on Wednesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 7.1% to $1.45 in pre-market trading following a 24% surge on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 6.5% to $0.4110 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, BIOLASE disclosed that its Hygiene laser has met CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
- National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) fell 6.2% to $53.82 in pre-market trading.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 5.9% to $0.5839 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOS) fell 5.4% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
