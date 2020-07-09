Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 5:07am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares jumped 65.8% to close at $33.84 on Wednesday after Allstate announced plans to acquire National General Holdings for around $4 billion.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 52.2% to close at $17.03.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 40.7% to close at $10.20.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares climbed 36.7% to close at $7.89.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 34.4% to close at $54.03. JP Morgan upgraded Nikola from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $45 price target.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares gained 29.4% to close at $2.86. Chevron reported a partnership with Clean Energy on Adopt-a-Port initiative to reduce emissions.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) surged 29.4% to close at $17.98 after a Bloomberg report said rival Medtronic PLC has tabled a bid for the former. The board of Intersect ENT is reportedly reviewing the offer.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares climbed 28.2% to close at $5.68.
  • Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares gained 27.5% to close at $3.71.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) surged 26.6% to close at $4.19.
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 25.9% to close at $8.71 after the company announced the drug candidates it is developing against the coronavirus demonstrated safety and tolerability in an animal model.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares gained 25.7% to close at $6.90.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 25% to close at $2.85.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 24.6% to close at $2.58.
  • Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 24.2% to close at $8.40 after dropping 14% on Tuesday.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) climbed 23.9% to close at $2.96. Unum Therapeutics gained 9% on Tuesday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 23.8% to close at $1.56 after dropping over 11% on Tuesday.
  • Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) shares climbed 23.4% to close at $7.70.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 22.3% to close at $14.99. after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $18 price target.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) surged 21.8% to close at $3.02.
  • Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares gained 21.4% to close at $3.97.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) surged 21.3% to close at $2.45.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) climbed 21% to close at $18.86 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q2 sales of roughly $40.1 million. The company said "COVID-19 positively impacted second quarter placements and revenue."
  • Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares jumped 21% to close at $12.21. Envision Solar reported closing of $11.5 million underwritten public offering and exercise of overallotment option.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 20.3% to close at $4.45.
  • Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 20.2% to close at $5.23.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares rose 20.2% to close at $9.04. Cambium Networks said it expects preliminary Q2 GAAP sales of $61 million.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) gained 19.2% to close at $9.77.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 17.6% to close at $3.95 after gaining around 21% on Tuesday.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares rose 17.4% to close at $0.3639 after surging over 22% on Tuesday.
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) climbed 16.9% to close at $22.12 after the company announced its June sales were up 94% from last year.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) gained 16.8% to close at $10.21.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $3.38.
  • Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares rose 16.8% to close at $10.34. Points International said it expects preliminary Q2 gross profit of $6.5 million to $7.1 million.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares surged 15.9% to close at $3.71.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 14.7% to close at $5.79.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) surged 14.6% to close at $20.70.
  • Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares rose 13.8% to close at $34.31.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 13.5% to close at $4.71 after declining over 19% on Tuesday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares gained 12.1% to close at $4.27.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 9.4% to close at $1.40 after the company announced it regained compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.
  • Arco Platform Limited (NYSE: ARCE) climbed 8.7% to close at $46.01. Credit Suisse upgraded Arco Platform from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $55.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares rose 7.5% to close at $6.15. CorMedix reported submission of defencath new drug application.
  • Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares rose 6% to close at $6.28.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares dropped 18.7% to close at $19.18 on Wednesday after the company announced a primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million shares of the company's common stock.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 16.4% to close at $4.95 on Wednesday after jumping 105% on Tuesday.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares declined 15.8% to close at $0.68 after the company said it has completed the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of reorganization, under which its creditor IEH Biopharma will take 100% ownership of VIVUS ahead of its July 7chapter 11 filing.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) fell 14.4% to close at $5.23.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares declined 13.2% to close at $3.35.
  • Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) shares tumbled 13.1% to close at $68.45. Lemonade shares added 187.1% overall in the first two days of trading at the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 12% to close at $2.06.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 11.6% to close at $0.6190 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) fell 11.5% to close at $2.85.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dipped 11.2% to close at $2.55.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) declined 11% to close at $0.4599. Aeterna Zentaris reported closing of $12 million public offering.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 10.7% to close at $15.90.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 10.7% to close at $3.25.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 10.4% to close at $3.69.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares tumbled 10.4% to close at $1.98. On Tuesday, NanoVibronix announced it signed a two-year exclusive distribution agreement for PainShield.
  • StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.30.
  • VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) fell 10.2% to close at $1.9399.
  • BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) dipped 10.1% to close at $2.97.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares dropped 8.9% to close at $8.80.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 8% to close at $1.04. Fuel Tech shares jumped 25% on Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 7.2% to close at $0.5989. Viveve shares jumped 14% on Tuesday after the company reported the FDA approval to conduct PURSUIT trial for improvement of stress urinary incontinence.
  • 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) shares fell 6.3% to close at $30.96 after the company priced its upsized 2.6 million share public offering of common stock at $27.50 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEZS + ACCD)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 0.8%; Intersect ENT Shares Spike Higher
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com