Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial claims are projected to decline to 1.375 million in the July 4th week, compared to 1.427 million in the prior week.
- Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. For May, analysts expect wholesale inventories dropping 1.2%, versus a 0.3% rise in the prior period.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
