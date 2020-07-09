Amazon Pulls All Washington Redskins Merchandise From Its Platform Over Name Controversy

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pulling all merchandise related to the Washington Redskins on its e-commerce platform, CNBC reported Wednesday.

What Happened

The move comes after the National Football League called on the team to change its name, as rights groups objected a racial slur against Native Americans.

In a note on Wednesday, Amazon asked sellers to review and remove any products related to the Redskins within 48 hours, CNBC reported.

"With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores," the Seattle-based company told sellers, as reported by CNBC.

"Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation."

Why It Matters

Other leading retailers, including Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE), and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), previously pulled Redskins-related merchandise from their platforms, Barron's reported earlier this week.

Several of Redskins sponsors, including FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), also called on the NFL team to change its name, as calls against racism increased in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in an encounter with the police in Minneapolis.

Price Action

Amazon shares closed 2.7% higher at $3,081.11 on Wednesday and added another 0.5% in the after-hours session at $3,096.00.