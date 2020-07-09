Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Pulls All Washington Redskins Merchandise From Its Platform Over Name Controversy
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2020 2:13am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Pulls All Washington Redskins Merchandise From Its Platform Over Name Controversy

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is pulling all merchandise related to the Washington Redskins on its e-commerce platform, CNBC reported Wednesday.

What Happened

The move comes after the National Football League called on the team to change its name, as rights groups objected a racial slur against Native Americans.

In a note on Wednesday, Amazon asked sellers to review and remove any products related to the Redskins within 48 hours, CNBC reported.

"With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores," the Seattle-based company told sellers, as reported by CNBC.

"Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation."

Why It Matters

Other leading retailers, including Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE), and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), previously pulled Redskins-related merchandise from their platforms, Barron's reported earlier this week.

Several of Redskins sponsors, including FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), also called on the NFL team to change its name, as calls against racism increased in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in an encounter with the police in Minneapolis.

Price Action

Amazon shares closed 2.7% higher at $3,081.11 on Wednesday and added another 0.5% in the after-hours session at $3,096.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Feds Fine Amazon For Selling To Sanctioned Countries
3 Expert Takes On Walmart's New Subscription Service: 'Godzilla Vs. King Kong'
WePlay! Esports' $50,000 'VALORANT' Invitational Begins July 13
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Mysteriously Reveals YouTube As New Streaming Home
Amazon To Power Cargo Jets With Sustainable Fuel
Exclusive: Genius Brands CEO Sees Profitability 'By The End Of The Year'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barrons’ CNBC e-commerce Washington RedskinsNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com