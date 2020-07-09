Quibi Saw Less Than 8% Early Users Continue Subscription After Free Trial: Report

Subscription video on demand service Quibi could only convert less than 8% of the users who signed up for a 3-month free trial on its platform in early days of launch to paying customers, according to data from Sensor Tower, as reported by the Verge.

What The Report Said

About 910,000 people had signed up for the free trial in the first three days of Quibi's launch in April, as per Sensor Tower. Of these, only about 72,000, or less than 8%, continued with paid subscriptions at the end of the trial period this month, the mobile analytics firm said.

In comparison, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) had seen a conversation rate of 11% among early subscribers for its SVOD service Disney+, according to Sensor Tower. The entertainment giant had a much larger base of customers at 9.5 million.

Quibi's Response

In a statement to the Verge, a Quibi spokesperson rubbished the report, saying, "the number of paid subscribers is incorrect by an order of magnitude."

"Our conversion from download to trial is above mobile app benchmarks, and we are seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers — both among our 90-day free trial sign-ups from April, as well as our 14-day free trial sign-ups from May and June," the spokesperson said.

Quibi is yet to disclose any number of paid subscribers on its platform.

The company which offers short-form content on its platform previously blamed the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the underwhelming signups, even as other SVOD services, including Disney+ and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), saw a massive surge in their businesses.