Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 4:19pm   Comments
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares traded higher on Wednesday on continued strength as the U.S. weighs banning social media app Tik Tok.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded on Sept. 16, 2011, by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. It's based in Santa Monica, California and has three products: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Snap shares were up 5.94% at $26.41 at the close Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.50 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

