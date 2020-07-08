Why Spotify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it entered a $20-million podcast advertising deal with Omnicom.

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners.

Spotify shares were trading up 2.82% to $269.43 ahead of the close Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $277.62 and a 52-week low of $109.18.

