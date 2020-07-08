Market Overview

Why Spotify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 3:59pm   Comments
Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it entered a $20-million podcast advertising deal with Omnicom.

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners.

Spotify shares were trading up 2.82% to $269.43 ahead of the close Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $277.62 and a 52-week low of $109.18.

