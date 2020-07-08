Market Overview

Why Allstate's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 3:45pm   Comments
Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company announced it will acquire National General Holdings for around $4 billion in cash.

On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Life insurance contributes about 10% of revenue. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

Allstate Corp’s shares were trading 5.02% lower at $88 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.92 and a 52-week low of $64.13.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: insurance why it's moving

