WePlay! Esports' $50,000 'VALORANT' Invitational Begins July 13

As part of Riot Games' Ignition Series, WePlay! Esports is hosting a $50,000 "VALORANT" Invitational. The six-day event will highlight some of the best European teams, including G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Opening Qualifiers begin on July 13, and any team can join to battle in a single-elimination bracket. The two best teams will advance to the group stage. A total of 128 teams will compete, with the final two remaining advancing to the main event on July 15. The finals will conclude on Sunday, July 19.

Fans can tune into the event on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch and Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube through WePlay! Esports' official channels. Riot Games will also broadcast the tournament on its own channel.