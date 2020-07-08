Market Overview

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins Mysteriously Reveals YouTube As New Streaming Home
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 1:47pm   Comments
Fans of popular streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins have been waiting anxiously for his return after Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer was dissolved and handed over to Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) Gaming.

Speculation favored his return to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform, but after releasing a simple link on Twitter, the content creator revealed that wouldn't be the case.

After teasing an announcement, Ninja simply posted a link titled "Ninja Live on YouTube," where it revealed he would be playing "Fortnite" with other streamers Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar, and Ben "DrLupo" Lupo. CouRage is another streamer with an exclusive contract with Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube platform.

See Also: Mixer's Closure Delivered Large Payouts For Ninja And Shroud, But Where Will They Go?

After the controversy that accumulated between Twitch and Ninja after his departure, his move to YouTube makes logical sense. With an exclusivity deal, Ninja will be placed back into a position he similarly held with Mixer.

The content creator won't have to solely rely on viewership and subscriptions; With his recorded video content already existing on the platform, he can now easily consolidate his content.

At the time of this writing, Ninja sits at over 23 million subscribers on YouTube. However, those numbers will inevitably rise.

With this announcement, now fans are curious to see where other ex-Mixer streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek will end up.

eSports Facebook gaming Mixer Ninja Shroud

