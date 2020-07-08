44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares climbed 64.6% to $33.60 after Allstate announced plans to acquire National General Holdings for around $4 billion.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares surged 52% to $3.35. Chevron reported a partnership with Clean Energy on Adopt-a-Port initiative to reduce emissions.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) shares surged 32.2% to $8.25.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) climbed 30% to $4.29.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 29.6% to $18.00 after a Bloomberg report said rival Medtronic PLC has tabled a bid for the former. The board of Intersect ENT is reportedly reviewing the offer.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares climbed 27% to $8.79 after the company announced the drug candidates it is developing against the coronavirus demonstrated safety and tolerability in an animal model.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 19.3% to $6.55.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 19.3% to $18.60 after the company reported it sees preliminary Q2 sales of roughly $40.1 million. The company said "COVID-19 positively impacted second quarter placements and revenue."
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares rose 19.2% to $0.3695 after surging over 22% on Tuesday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 18.7% to $47.77. JP Morgan upgraded Nikola from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $45 price target.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 18.4% to $2.70.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares rose 17.6% to $10.41. Points International said it expects preliminary Q2 gross profit of $6.5 million to $7.1 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) shares surged 17.1% to $3.83.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 16.8% to $4.8483 after declining over 19% on Tuesday.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares gained 16.8% to $6.68. CorMedix reported submission of defencath new drug application.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) surged 16.1% to $5.05.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares jumped 15.4% to $6.66.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 14% to $2.3598.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) climbed 13.6% to $21.49 after the company announced its June sales were up 94% from last year.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares gained 13% to $6.69.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 11.3% to $3.7399 after gaining around 21% on Tuesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 11.1% to $1.40 after dropping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 10.6% to $1.4150 after the company announced it regained compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.
- Arco Platform Limited (NYSE: ARCE) climbed 9.8% to $46.45. Credit Suisse upgraded Arco Platform from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $46 to $55.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares gained 8.2% to $4.7950.
Losers
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 29.2% to $4.1917 after jumping 105% on Tuesday.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares dropped 23.2% to $0.62 after the company said it has completed the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of reorganization, under which its creditor IEH Biopharma will take 100% ownership of VIVUS ahead of its July 7chapter 11 filing.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) fell 17.1% to $19.56 after the company announced a primary and secondary public offering of 3.5 million shares of the company's common stock.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) dropped 14.7% to $5.21.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares declined 13.1% to $3.1650.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 11.6% to $0.4571. Aeterna Zentaris reported closing of $12 million public offering.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) dropped 11.5% to $3.6481.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares declined 11.5% to $3.6750.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 11.4% to $0.6201 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares tumbled 11.3% to $1.96. On Tuesday, NanoVibronix announced it signed a two-year exclusive distribution agreement for PainShield.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares declined 10.3% to $2.10.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 10.2% to $3.4650.
- VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) fell 9.7% to $1.95.
- Fuel Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 9.7% to $1.02. Fuel Tech shares jumped 25% on Tuesday after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 9.5% to $16.12.
- 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) shares fell 9.2% to $30.00 after the company priced its upsized 2.6 million share public offering of common stock at $27.50 per share.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 9% to $0.5874. Viveve shares jumped 14% on Tuesday after the company reported the FDA approval to conduct PURSUIT trial for improvement of stress urinary incontinence.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares dropped 8.3% to $3.495.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 7.8% to $6.25. Annovis Bio shares climbed around 77% on Tuesday after the company received Central Institutional Review Board approval to initiate 15 site Phase 2 study in 68 Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients.
