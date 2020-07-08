Market Overview

Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 11:13am   Comments
Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has won a contract through Danvillie, Illinois Police Department.

Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets.

Digital Ally’s shares were trading 5.98% higher at $3.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.10 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.

