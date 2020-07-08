Market Overview

Why Walgreens Boots Alliance's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2020 11:10am   Comments
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it partnered with VillageMD to open 500-700 full-service doctor offices within the next five years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates nearly 19,000 locations in 50 states and 25 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale.

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares traded up 0.33% at $42.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.50 and a 52-week low of $36.65.

