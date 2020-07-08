65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MOGU Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGU) shares climbed 104.8% to close at $5.92 on Tuesday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares jumped 80.8% to close at $4.9550 on Tuesday following an announcement concerning its foray into COVID-19 treatment. The company said the FDA has reviewed and accepted its investigational new drug application for initiating a COVID-19 study. Accordingly, the company said it has initiated a Phase 1 study to investigate a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares gained 76.6% to close at $6.78 after the company received Central Institutional Review Board approval to initiate 15 site Phase 2 study in 68 Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares climbed 43.1% to close at $4.12 after the company reported preclinical data supporting novel two-pronged approach to treat COVID-19 with CRV431.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) gained 38.2% to close at $14.69 after Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) agreed to acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 37.7% to close at $8.87 after declining 13% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 31.6% to close at $104.56 after the company was awarded $1.6 bilion in funding from the US government's Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine program.
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares gained 25.1% to close at $1.13 after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 24.8% to close at $33.05. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on 89bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 24.5% to close at $0.5168 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 22.6% to close at $26.17 after Sunrun announced it will acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) climbed 22.4% to close at $0.3101. Endologix shares dipped 67% on Monday after the company said it has initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing after undergoing a strategic review.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) surged 21.9% to close at $4.35.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 21.3% to close at $3.36.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 20.8% to close at $93.76 after Stephens initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $95 price target. The company also Q2 raised its sales guidance.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) surged 20.5% to close at $15.66.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares rose 20.4% to close at $2.71.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 19.4% to close at $3.70.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 17.1% to close at $3.42.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 16.1% to close at $10.10.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 15.9% to close at $45.40.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) surged 15.8% to close at $25.34 after the company raised its Q2 revenue guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 15.1% to close at $24.09.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 14.9% to close at $13.22.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) rose 14.6% to close at $22.40.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) gained 14.4% to close at $4.86.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) shares rose 14.1% to close at $5.03. Kingstone said it expects Q2 net operating income of $2.3 million and EPS of $0.22.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 12% to close at $3.56 after the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 10.8% to close at $5.93. AYRO shares jumped 64% on Monday after the company completed its factory expansion.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) gained 10.7% to close at $64.27.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares climbed 10.1% to close at $2.62. Lifeway appointed Dorri McWhorter to its board of directors.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 8.8% to close at $14.61 after the company said it has secured 'two new SaaS-based enterprise-level engagements that provide the full spectrum of access to the company's nationwide digital healthcare platform.'
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 8.6% to close at $2.39. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $1 to $4.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 8.3% to close at $4.33 after the company announced a new drug application for dry eye disease.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 7% to close at $2.48.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 6.2% to close at $0.70. Gevo reported closing of $18.0 million upsized public offering.
Losers
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares dipped 28.9% to close at $2.36 following a 7% rise on Monday.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dipped 27.4% to close at $3.86 on Tuesday after the company announced a administrative law judge will be overseeing the United States international trade commission case filed by Allergan and Medytox. The Judge released an initial determination finding a violation Section 337 Of The Tariff Act Of 1930. Evolus said its strategic partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will invest $40 million in a five-year, unsecured, subordinated, 3% convertible note issued by the company at a conversion price of $13, which represents a 144% premium to the July 6 closing price. The investment will be funded before July 31, the company said.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares dipped 27% to close at $1.89 after the company reported Q1 results.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 24.7% to close at $1.31. American Resources shares jumped 28% on Monday after the company said it has made progress to commence mining operations at Perry County Resources mining complex.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares fell 23.5% to close at $2.22 following Q3 results. Sino-Global Shipping posted a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) fell 21.4% to close at $5.49.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares tumbled 20.8% to close at $4.46.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 19.4% to close at $4.15.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 18.9% to close at $10.50.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 18.3% to close at $7.12.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 17.9% to close at $4.54.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 17.8% to close at $40.23. RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nikola with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $46.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares fell 17% to close at $12.86.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) dropped 16.5% to close at $1.11 after jumping more than 62% on Monday.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped 15.5% to close at $7.09 following a 59% gain on Monday.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) declined 15.4% to close at $16.65.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 15.1% to close at $1.75.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dropped 14.3% to close at $16.32 after the company announced a clinical hold was placed on its MELANI-01 study.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 14.3% to close at $2.28. Genius Brands shares declined 25% on Monday as the company reported formation of 'Stan Lee Universe' joint venture.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 13.9% to close at $1.92.
- Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares tumbled 13.8% to close at $6.76 after declining 16% on Monday.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) dipped 13.1% to close at $5.53.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 12.9% to close at $0.3748 after climbing 40% on Monday.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares dropped 12.2% to close at $3.39.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) fell 12.1% to close at $11.34.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) dropped 11.9% to close at $40.81.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 11.1% to close at $1.77 after jumping around 57% on Thursday.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares fell 9.3% to close at $2.26.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares tumbled 7.8% to close at $2.14.
