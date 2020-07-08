Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. For May, analysts expect consumer credit declining $18.3 billion, versus a $68.7 billion drop in April.
