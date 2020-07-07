Nissan's Answer To The Tesla Model Y — The Electric Crossover Ariya — To Premier July 15

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y is about to have some serious competition. Nissan (OTC: NSANY) is set to premiere its first all-electric crossover vehicle, the Nissan Ariya, online on July 15.

What To Know: Very few details have been revealed about the Nissan Ariya, but it's expected to have nearly 300 miles of range, a sleek interior and an acceleration of 0-60 in five seconds.

It may also offer an all-wheel-drive option with motors in both the front and the rear. The price starts at $40,000, which makes this car more affordable than the $53,000 starting price of the Tesla Model Y. It will also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which the Model Y does not.

Why It's Important: The Ariya will include Nissan’s second generation of its ProPilot Assist self-driving technology, which furthers its competition with the Model Y. Like most electric vehicles, it will also feature regenerative breaking to increase electric efficiency.

Production and sales of the Ariya are planned to begin in China in 2020 and the United States in 2021. For those searching for a more affordable all-electric crossover, the Ariya could be it.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla has proven its stance as the dominant leader of electric vehicles. Competition has been promised from other auto manufacturers for years, but so far nothing has come close to appealing for Tesla owners.

On paper, this new Nissan sounds great. But will it deliver?

Photo courtesy of Nissan.