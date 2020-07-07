51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares climbed 123% to $6.11 following an announcement concerning its foray into COVID-19 treatment. The company said the FDA has reviewed and accepted its investigational new drug application for initiating a COVID-19 study. Accordingly, the company said it has initiated a Phase 1 study to investigate a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares jumped 98% to $7.60 after the company received Central Institutional Review Board approval to initiate 15 site Phase 2 study in 68 Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 42.4% to $0.3607. Endologix shares dipped 67% on Monday after the company said it has initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing after undergoing a strategic review.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) jumped 36% to $14.46 after Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) agreed to acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 30.5% to $2.8505. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $1 to $4.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares gained 29.2% to $3.72 after the company reported preclinical data supporting novel two-pronged approach to treat COVID-19 with CRV431.
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 27.9% to $1.15 after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped 27.5% to $101.31 after the company was awarded $1.6 bilion in funding from the US government's Operation Warp Speed coronavirus vaccine program.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 25.3% to $0.52 after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) surged 22.7% to $15.95.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) gained 22.5% to $26.15 after Sunrun announced it will acquire Vivint Solar in an all-stock transaction.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 21.7% to $94.45 after Stephens initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $95 price target. The company also Q2 raised its sales guidance.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares jumped 21.4% to $2.6462 after the company signed a two year, exclusive distribution agreement for PainShield.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 17.4% to $7.57 after declining 13% on Monday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) climbed 16% to $3.2201.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) gained 15% to $25.33 after the company raised its Q2 revenue guidance.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 14.2% to $15.33 after the company said it has secured 'two new SaaS-based enterprise-level engagements that provide the full spectrum of access to the company's nationwide digital healthcare platform.'
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) surged 13.7% to $4.06.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 13.2% to $3.60 after the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) gained 13% to $4.79.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) surged 11.2% to $64.60.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 10.7% to $0.7287. Gevo reported closing of $18.0 million upsized public offering.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares gained 10.5% to $2.63. Lifeway appointed Dorri McWhorter to its board of directors.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 10.3% to $2.56.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) rose 9.3% to $5.84. AYRO shares jumped 64% on Monday after the company completed its factory expansion.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) gained 9% to $4.36 after the company announced a new drug application for dry eye disease.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 6.8% to $22.36.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 6% to $3.82 after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved Qwo as a treatment for cellulite.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) gained 5.8% to $7.25 after the company reported successful inactivation of coronavirus disease with INTERCEPT blood system for plasma.
Losers
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares dropped 30.6% to $3.690 after the company announced a administrative law judge will be overseeing the United States international trade commission case filed by Allergan and Medytox. The Judge released an initial determination finding a violation Section 337 Of The Tariff Act Of 1930. Evolus said its strategic partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will invest $40 million in a five-year, unsecured, subordinated, 3% convertible note issued by the company at a conversion price of $13, which represents a 144% premium to the July 6 closing price. The investment will be funded before July 31, the company said.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 28.5% to $0.9510 after jumping more than 62% on Monday.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares dropped 25.6% to $2.4701 following a 7% rise on Monday.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 25.3% to $1.30. American Resources shares jumped 28% on Monday after the company said it has made progress to commence mining operations at Perry County Resources mining complex.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares dipped 23.5% to $2.22 following Q3 results. Sino-Global Shipping posted a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares dropped 22% to $2.02 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 19.1% to $4.5550.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 18% to $4.215.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 15.4% to $16.11 after the company announced a clinical hold was placed on its MELANI-01 study.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares tumbled 15.3% to $1.7450.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) dipped 13.2% to $4.80.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares fell 12.9% to $2.1701.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares declined 12.5% to $13.57.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 12.3% to $11.35.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares tumbled 11.9% to $2.0450.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 11.1% to $7.47 following a 59% gain on Monday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares declined 10.9% to $43.60. RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nikola with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $46.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 10.1% to $7.84 after-hours tradinger jumping over 22% on Monday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 10.1% to $1.79 after jumping around 57% on Thursday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 9.3% to $2.4101. Genius Brands shares declined 25% on Monday as the company reported formation of 'Stan Lee Universe' joint venture.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 8.5% to $16.11 after dropping more than 15% on Monday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 8.2% to $0.3949 after climbing 40% on Monday.
